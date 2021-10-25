Stafford, Rams defeat Lions and Goff 28-19

LOS ANGELES, Cali- The Detroit Lions and Jared Goff came up a bit short in the quarterback’s “revenge” game, Goff’s return to Los Angeles did not go exactly as hoped Sunday in the Detroit Lions’ 28-19 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium. The former Ram’s number one overall pick threw a late interception in the end zone, when he was hit on a pass rush by Aaron Donald, that ended any hopes of a comeback. Matthew Stafford led the Rams to the win in throwing for 334 yards with three touchdown passes.

