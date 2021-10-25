Michigan UP Works! and Copper Country Employers Collaborate for Job Fair

Employers across Michigan need to hire workers, and people need jobs. Copper Country businesses had the opportunity to connect with prospective employees on the Michigan Tech’s campus today. Michigan UP Works! Employer Specialist Savannah Dougherty said the job fair and events like it give people the opportunity to gain meaningful positions.

MTU Human Resources Representative Larry Hermanson said when employers collaborate on events it is easier for people who are looking for work because they can make contact with several employers at one location.

Michigan UP Works! will hold an Application Fair at the Baraga Chamber of Commerce next Tuesday on November 2nd. That will start at 10 am. And there will be another application fair at 10 a.m. on November 9th at 10 a.m. at the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce.