Michigan UP Works! and Copper Country Employers Collaborate for Job Fair

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Employers across Michigan need to hire workers, and people need jobs. Copper Country businesses had the opportunity to connect with prospective employees on the Michigan Tech’s campus today. Michigan UP Works! Employer Specialist Savannah Dougherty said the job fair and events like it give people the opportunity to gain meaningful positions.

MTU Human Resources Representative Larry Hermanson said when employers collaborate on events it is easier for people who are looking for work because they can make contact with several employers at one location.

Michigan UP Works! will hold an Application Fair at the Baraga Chamber of Commerce next Tuesday on November 2nd. That will start at 10 am. And there will be another application fair at 10 a.m. on November 9th at 10 a.m. at the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Marquette organizations benefit from sate art awards

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette Police Department Announces Upcoming Street Parking Ban

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Fire in Iron Mountain Leaves Home Uninhabitable

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Stephenson Man Pleads Guilty To Timber Theft Charges

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

LS&I project to cause CR-492 delays

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Car Accident in Houghton

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Stafford, Rams defeat Lions and Goff 28-19

45 mins ago David Cesefske

West PAC releases Copper Division All-Star Team

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

Marquette organizations benefit from sate art awards

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Week 9: Frenzy Player of the Week

2 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Marquette Police Department Announces Upcoming Street Parking Ban

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba