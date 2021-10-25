LS&I project to cause CR-492 delays

An LS&I Railroad project will cause delays on a popular Marquette County back road starting on Tuesday.

LS&I will upgrade the railroad crossing on County Road 492 just east of M-35 in Negaunee Township.

Officials expect the project to take about four days to complete.

Traffic in the area will be reduced to one lane.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid the area during the project. For more information, call the Marquette County Road commission at ph. 906-486-4491