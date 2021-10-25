LS&I project to cause CR-492 delays

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

An LS&I Railroad project will cause delays on a popular Marquette County back road starting on Tuesday.

LS&I will upgrade the railroad crossing on County Road 492 just east of M-35 in Negaunee Township.

Officials expect the project to take about four days to complete.

Traffic in the area will be reduced to one lane.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid the area during the project. For more information, call the Marquette County Road commission at ph. 906-486-4491

More Stories

Marquette organizations benefit from sate art awards

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette Police Department Announces Upcoming Street Parking Ban

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Fire in Iron Mountain Leaves Home Uninhabitable

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Michigan UP Works! and Copper Country Employers Collaborate for Job Fair

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Stephenson Man Pleads Guilty To Timber Theft Charges

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Car Accident in Houghton

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Stafford, Rams defeat Lions and Goff 28-19

38 mins ago David Cesefske

West PAC releases Copper Division All-Star Team

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

Marquette organizations benefit from sate art awards

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Week 9: Frenzy Player of the Week

2 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Marquette Police Department Announces Upcoming Street Parking Ban

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba