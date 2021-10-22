Mackinac Island Man Arrested On Child Sexually Abusive Charges

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich – A Mackinac Island man is behind bars for Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Material.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the national center for missing and exploited children which began an investigation into Matthew Bartkowiak.

As a result of the investigation, multiple internet devices and evidence were seized from his home.

He has been charged with 10 counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material – Aggravated Possession and 4 Counts of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material.