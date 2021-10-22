Hockey Referee Training Happening at Calumet Colosseum

For some fans and players, hockey brings a feeling of deep nostalgia. The Colosseum in Calumet is holding training sessions to become an official referee.

Marc Norton is in charge of setting schedules and is the head referee at the Colosseum. He says being an official comes with its challenges and bruised egos, but it’s always about the fun and competition of the game.

Becoming an official for hockey is fairly simple. The first session for refs on Monday will be for those that are young and interested in learning more about the game, or looking to gain an edge when they play. The second session will be for those that are older and already have a grasp of the basic rules for the sport.

Across the state there is a shortage in officials for all youth sports. And the sport of hockey is not alone. Typically, Norton says there would be close to 25 refs at the Colosseum, but last year they ran with only nine. And this year looks similar so far. Norton says that, yes there is money involved, but some of the biggest benefits to refereeing games is the physical fitness and getting the best seat in the house. If you are interested in joining the hockey officials at the Colosseum this season, sign up before Friday on usahockey.com

Level 1 and First year officials: Classroom Sessions Monday & Tuesday, October 25 & 26, at 6:00 pm in the Calumet Colosseum Ballroom. Will end around 9:00 pm each night. Level 2 & 3 Classroom Thursday, October 30 at 6:00 pm in the Calumet Colosseum Ballroom ending around 9:30 pm. Level 1 & 2 Ice Session Monday, November 1 at 6:30 pm skates, whistle, helmet mandatory. Done by 7:30 pm /Attendance at all sessions for your level is required by USA Hockey. Pen/pencil and paper to take notes will be helpful at the classroom