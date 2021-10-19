U.P. roadside parks set to close for season

19 hours ago Lisa Bowers
http://www.michigan.gov/documents/mdot/roadside_parks_up_264120_7.html

MDOT'S map of roadside parks in the Upper Peninsula.

ISHPEMING – All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in the Upper Peninsula will be closed for the season on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The department made the announcement today.

MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They close annually in late October and reopen in late April.

In addition, the southbound I-75 rest area just north of St. Ignace will close for the season on Dec. 1. This rest area is closed for the winter due to reduced use and safety concerns.

For a map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks, visit www.Michigan.gov/RoadsidePark

More Stories

Finnish American Heritage Center To Host Finnish Language Lessons

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Cognition Brewery and Grace Episcopal Church Partner To Create Gathering Place

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Portage Township Agrees to 425 Proposal, Houghton County gets Closer to New Jail

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Copper Harbor Businesses Reflect on a Busy Fall Tourist Season

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Missing Child Returned Home in Chassell Over the Weekend

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Iron County Prosecutor Makes Decision on the June Officer Involved Shooting of David Bridgette

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

UPSSA week 6 poll: Maroons, Jets remain in top spots

11 hours ago David Cesefske

Finnish American Heritage Center To Host Finnish Language Lessons

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Cognition Brewery and Grace Episcopal Church Partner To Create Gathering Place

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Portage Township Agrees to 425 Proposal, Houghton County gets Closer to New Jail

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Copper Harbor Businesses Reflect on a Busy Fall Tourist Season

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier