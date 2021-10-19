MSP arrests Menominee man possession of child sexually abusive material

19 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MENOMINEE – A Menominee man faces six counts related to child sexually abusive material.

The Michigan State Police, Gladstone post arrested 36-year-old Mark Koldos.

He faces six counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

He fled to Virginia during the investigation, where he was living under an ailias.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia took him into custody on October 5.

Koldos was arraigned in 95th District Court. His bond is $10,000.

 

 

 

 

