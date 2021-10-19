Missing Child Returned Home in Chassell Over the Weekend

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A missing child was returned home safe over the weekend in Chassell. Houghton County Sheriff responded to a missing child complaint around 2:45 pm on Sunday. A 9-year old boy with Downs-Syndrome walked away from his father when out for a walk behind a family members home. The boy was not familiar with the area. The child came out of the woods just east of the home on Lower Worham Road. He was found un-injured and in good spirits, safely returning to his family. Assistance in the search was requested from MSP, Keweenaw County K-9 unit, MTU Public Safety, DNR, and Superior Search and Rescue.

More Stories

Finnish American Heritage Center To Host Finnish Language Lessons

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Cognition Brewery and Grace Episcopal Church Partner To Create Gathering Place

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Portage Township Agrees to 425 Proposal, Houghton County gets Closer to New Jail

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Copper Harbor Businesses Reflect on a Busy Fall Tourist Season

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Iron County Prosecutor Makes Decision on the June Officer Involved Shooting of David Bridgette

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

MSP arrests Menominee man possession of child sexually abusive material

19 hours ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

UPSSA week 6 poll: Maroons, Jets remain in top spots

11 hours ago David Cesefske

Finnish American Heritage Center To Host Finnish Language Lessons

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Cognition Brewery and Grace Episcopal Church Partner To Create Gathering Place

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Portage Township Agrees to 425 Proposal, Houghton County gets Closer to New Jail

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Copper Harbor Businesses Reflect on a Busy Fall Tourist Season

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier