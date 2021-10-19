Missing Child Returned Home in Chassell Over the Weekend

A missing child was returned home safe over the weekend in Chassell. Houghton County Sheriff responded to a missing child complaint around 2:45 pm on Sunday. A 9-year old boy with Downs-Syndrome walked away from his father when out for a walk behind a family members home. The boy was not familiar with the area. The child came out of the woods just east of the home on Lower Worham Road. He was found un-injured and in good spirits, safely returning to his family. Assistance in the search was requested from MSP, Keweenaw County K-9 unit, MTU Public Safety, DNR, and Superior Search and Rescue.

Continue Reading