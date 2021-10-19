Copper Harbor Businesses Reflect on a Busy Fall Tourist Season

In the Upper Peninsula summer tourist season is only rivaled by a quest to see fall colors. In Copper Harbor local businesses have hosted many visitors. This year, even busier than the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Becky Weeks says that fall has become the busiest time of the year for the copper harbor visitors’ center.

At the Lake Effect Bar & Grill in town, General Manager Hannah Snow, says that they have seen people from all over the country. Visitors from the Midwest especially have traveled north to enjoy the rich colors and beautiful views this fall.

Last week fox news called Brockway Mountain a top place in the country to see the seasons change. Penelope Shumack is in charge of guest services at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge on US-41. She said visitors really seem to like to soak in the colors as the drive into town along the highway.

Tourist season may be drawing to a close, but the views offered by the Keweenaw and Copper Harbor will be around for a little while longer. So if you are looking for some incredible views of Lake Superior, a relaxing hike or a nice meal, make a trip to Copper Harbor before the colors are gone.