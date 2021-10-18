Flu/COVID-19 booster clinic offered

Marquette County residents will have access to flu shots and COVID–19 boosters on Wednesday.

The Marquette County Health Department will hold a drive–through vaccine clinic on Wednesday at the Marq–Tran bus garage on Commerce Drive in Marquette.

Vaccines will be administered from noon to 6 p.m.

People six months or older are eligible for flu shots.

Most insurances are accepted.

Unisured adults and children will be charged $10 for the flu vaccine.

The high–dose vaccine for uninsured adults over 65 is $30.

The COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot will also be offered.

The vaccine will not be offered to people who have had the Moderna vaccine.

COVID-19 boosters are recommended for individuals aged 65 and older, individuals aged 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or are at increased risk due to an occupational or institutional setting.

People who wish to get the booster should bring their COVID–19 vaccination record.