Cricket: The Pet of the Week

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Meet Cricket!

Cricket is a brown and chocolate colored domestic short hair feline.

This kitty is 7-and-a-half years old but to her, age is just a number.

Cricket is a very sweet and is a very talkative cat.

This is one furry friend who enjoys attention. She’ll let her human friends know just how much she likes them by rubbing up on friendly people.

And she is not opposed to  a nice pet down.

She is also spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.

If you would like to adopt cricket, you can contact the delta animal shelter right meow at 906-789-0230 or visit the link below for her adoption application.

Available Cats – Delta Animal Shelter Escanaba Michigan

