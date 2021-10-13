Red Wings Blashill wants players to “enjoy” season opener

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings are in the middle of a youth movement, with evidence being 19 year old 2020 first round pick Lucas Raymond making the team out of training camp. The Red Wings look to take a big step in the 2021-2022 season with the development of some of their young players including Raymond, Filip Zadina, and Raymonds roommate in Moritz Seider who also made the team and will be making his NHL debut on Thursday versus The Lightning. Coach Jeff Blashill stated to the media his message is clear to the team “enjoy it” because playing in the NHL on opening night is a “special time.”

