ISHPEMING, Mich – The Ishpeming Fire Department worked quickly to put out a fire last night.

At around 7:30 pm, the Ishpeming Fire Department responded to a fire at Vine Street Apartments.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was billowing from a third-floor apartment.

The fire also reached the attic space of the building.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.