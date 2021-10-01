Chassell Township Schools Hosting First Autumn Harvest Festival

Chassell Township Schools is starting the school year with something new. On Saturday there will be the first autumn harvest festival at the Chassell school building. The event is being put on by students, who have worked together across grades says English Teacher Sarah Guidotti and Title One Aid Jo Marie Wakeham. There will be all kinds of fun, music and games for both kids and families. Wakeham says there will even be a petting zoo.

The first CTS Autumn Harvest Festival will be in the back parking lot of the school. But if the weather changes things the event will move into the school gymnasium. Guidotti and Wakeham want to invite the whole community to come out and enjoy a wonderful day with their staff and students. The Event starts at 5pm, and will go until 8pm October 2nd.