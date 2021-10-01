Chassell Township Schools Hosting First Autumn Harvest Festival

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Chassell Township Schools is starting the school year with something new. On Saturday there will be the first autumn harvest festival at the Chassell school building. The event is being put on by students, who have worked together across grades says English Teacher Sarah Guidotti and Title One Aid Jo Marie Wakeham. There will be all kinds of fun, music and games for both kids and families. Wakeham says there will even be a petting zoo.

The first CTS Autumn Harvest Festival will be in the back parking lot of the school. But if the weather changes things the event will move into the school gymnasium. Guidotti and Wakeham want to invite the whole community to come out and enjoy a wonderful day with their staff and students. The Event starts at 5pm, and will go until 8pm October 2nd.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Escanaba Public Library now lending iPads

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

Michigan sees highest economic growth in Midwest, 3rd highest in nation

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

Innovate Marquette SmartZone Receives Grant For Special Project

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The City of Houghton Invited the Public to Talk Life After the Parking Deck

6 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Ishpeming Apartment Structure Sustains Heavy Fire Damage

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Michigan lawmakers attend tribal summit

21 hours ago Marta Berglund

You may have missed

Escanaba Public Library now lending iPads

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

Michigan sees highest economic growth in Midwest, 3rd highest in nation

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

Chassell Township Schools Hosting First Autumn Harvest Festival

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Innovate Marquette SmartZone Receives Grant For Special Project

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The City of Houghton Invited the Public to Talk Life After the Parking Deck

6 hours ago Thomas Fournier