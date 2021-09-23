Missing Marquette County Man Found Deceased

The search for a missing Marquette county man ended in tragedy today.

A Wisconsin Air National Guard helicopter located the body of Aaron McGeorge.

Rescuers believe he died after a fall from a rock bluff.

McGeorge was found on the east side of county road 550 north of Sugarloaf Mountain. .

According to the Marquette county sheriff’s office the medical examiner will determine an official cause of death.

No foul play is suspected.

The 3 day search was difficult because McGeorge didn’t have a tracking device,

He didn’t tell anyone where he was going and there is no cell service in the area.

The sheriff’s office recommends that people use the buddy system.

You should always let someone know your itinerary before traveling in the woods or on the water.