School mask mandate comes to Iron River and Kingsford

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

Iron River and Kingsford schools have a new mask mandate.

Today, the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department issued that children from kindergarten to 6th grade must now wear masks at school. They added that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask when inside any school building.

The mandate will be in effect on Monday, September 20th. It is expected to stay in effect until vaccines are available to children, or transmission levels reach a low rate.

Since the first of September, 37% of reported COVID-19 cases in the counties have been school-aged children.

