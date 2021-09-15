MARESA hosting a forum event

5 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Marquette Alger regional educational service agency will host its inaugural community forum event on October 21st through the 23rd.

The event focuses on ways to improve the education system in schools and the community.

Superintendent Greg Nyen of Marquette-Alger RESA says the purpose of the event is to capture conversations that will result in an improved

system of learning for students, educators and the community.

 

Thursday, October 21, 5 – 9 p.m. at Munising High School
Friday, October 22, 5 – 9 p.m. at the Ramada Inn in Marquette
Saturday, October 23, 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Ramada Inn in Marquette
To learn more, visit www.maresa.org

