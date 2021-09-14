Marquette Fringe to host fantastical fundraiser

1 day ago Marta Berglund

Courtesy: Marquette Fringe

A fantastical fundraiser is coming to Marquette.

Marquette Fringe will host the Fall Phantasm on October 2nd from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. The fundraiser will raise money for the first-ever Fringe Festival, coming to Marquette in 2022.

Attendees will be brought through the Lakenenland Sculpture Park, where mystical creatures, music, and campfire stories will be waiting. There will also be chances to win and make costumes, mix drinks and more.

The fundraiser is a joint effort with spirit of the Marquette Spectacle, Joyful Horror Productions, and Pyre Publishing.

More information on Marquette Fringe is available at MQT Fringe

