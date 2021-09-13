The Ishpeming Historic Main Street Walking Tour

Ishpeming, Mich – Calling all Upper Peninsula history buffs.

The Ishpeming Area Historical Society is hosting its first-ever Historic Main Street Walking Tour.

Attendees will literally take a walk down memory lane to learn the history of Ishpeming’s Main Street through it’s buildings.

“They go up and down Main Street. They will learn about historic buildings and some that might not be as historic. But they will learn about some of the buildings in Downtown Main Street, who built them, interesting tidbits about the buildings, and they get to look at the buildings because most people never look above the first floor,” said Karen Kasper, Vice President of the Ishpeming Area Historical Society, “There are some very gorgeous buildings we have in the City of Ishpeming that people never look above.”

Many of the structures on main street date back to the 1800s.

Kasper said a city’s main street is a great way to look back at where a region has been.

“Because it’s about the history of Ishpeming. It showcases the a lot of the buildings and people learn more about the history of downtown,” Kasper said. “The downtown was started in 1869 so that part of Main Street is over 150 years old now.”

Tours take place every Tuesday at 6:30 pm and the last tour of the month will be held on Thursday, September 30th.

A free will donation of $10 is appreciated at the time of the tour, but not necessary.

Those interested in attending should meet at the parking lot across from Ishpeming City Hall if they are interested in attending.