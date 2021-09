Ishpeming, Mich – A historic venue in Ishpeming will host a craft fair this weekend.

Crafts at the shaft is coming this Saturday to the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum from 10 am to 5 pm

Vendors will be selling handmade crafts, rocks, minerals and more.

The Journey’s Eatz food truck will also be available.

If you’re interesting in becoming a vendor, contact 906-360-9308.