Tigers catcher Rogers undergoes Tommy John surgery

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Tigers were hit with some tough news yet again this afternoon as they lose another player to Tommy John surgery. catcher Jake Rogers will now be forced to miss the remainder of the 2021 campaign and most or all of the 2022 season following his procedure. The 26–year–old appeared in 38 games prior to his injury and hit .239 with six homers, 17 runs, 17 RBI’s and a stolen base. Manager A.J. Hinch indicated in late August that Rogers would likely miss the remainder of the season due to a right forearm strain however further tests revealed structural damage worse than originally thought.

