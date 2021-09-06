Three Week Excavation Project Completed In Sands Township

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Sands Township, Mich – A three–week treasure hunt uncovered bits of Upper Peninsula history in Sands Township.

Negaunee native Jim Paquette headed up the excavation site.

He found fragments of animal bones, French trade and gift items and jewelry along with brass kettle fragments.

Paquette and his team determined that the items were from the 1600’s.

The project was sponsored by the Marquette Regional History Center in cooperation with the Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

For more information and pictures on the findings, visit the link below.

(1) Marquette Regional History Center | Facebook

