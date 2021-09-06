One dead after Presque Isle fall

2 hours ago Marta Berglund

A fall today at Presque Isle left one dead.

Today, at approximately 1 p.m., Marquette police were dispatched to reports of a person falling from a cliff.

The person was in Lake Superior and unresponsive when help arrived.

Despite life-saving attempts by first responders, the subject was pronounced dead at UPHS Marquette.

The person’s name will not be released at this time.

While the investigation is ongoing, it’s believed they descended the cliff to take pictures and fell.

