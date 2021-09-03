Frank: The Pet of the Week

Meet Frank! He’s delightful.

Frank’s a Great Dane/Pointer Mix . He has one blue eye and one brown.

Frank came to the U.P. from downstate.

He’s a 2-year-old good-time boy and he is looking for a family that loves to have fun.

Playing in the yard, walks, jogs, tug-of-war, and car rides are all a blast for Frank!

This big boy is a lover…

He likes other animals just fine but this sweetheart enjoys the company of people more.

At the end of the day, Frank loves nothing more than cuddling on the couch with loving people.

If you want to make Frank part of your family call UPAWS (906) 475-6661 or visit the link down below for his adoption application.

Dog Detail – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)