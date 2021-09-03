Negaunee/Ishpeming’s water’s slight color change

5 mins ago Roy Buck
PUBLIC NOTICE! FROM: Negaunee/Ishpeming Water Authority (NIWA)
After numerous calls and some investigation on our part concerning the yellow tint, some residents are experiencing with their water. We were able to determine the cause as of today.
Please read the statement below:
The Negaunee/Ishpeming Water Authority is notifying all customers of the Negaunee and Ishpeming areas of a temporary slight color change in the water. We are currently under well maintenance repair and rehabilitation work for a few of our wells. Due to unforeseen circumstances, you will notice a slight color change in the water. Rest assured, there is no safety issue and it is potable. You should begin to see the water return back to normal and alleviate the color issue within the next week. Any questions/concerns please call (906) 486-8399. We apologize for the inconvenience and concern.
Steve Martinac
Manager
Negaunee/Ishpeming Water Authority
(906) 486-8399
Tags: ,

More Stories

MDOT and TalkSooner work together for drug-use prevention

22 seconds ago Roy Buck

Frank: The Pet of the Week

5 mins ago Roy Buck

Manistique woman arrested for animal cruelty

51 mins ago Marta Berglund

Man In Chippewa County Sentenced To Prison Time After Kidnapping A Child

56 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Michigan DNR’s Wildlife Division reminding the importance bear-proof camping

22 hours ago Roy Buck

MDOT lifts traffic restrictions to ease Labor Day travel

22 hours ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

MDOT and TalkSooner work together for drug-use prevention

22 seconds ago Roy Buck

Negaunee/Ishpeming’s water’s slight color change

5 mins ago Roy Buck

Frank: The Pet of the Week

5 mins ago Roy Buck

Manistique woman arrested for animal cruelty

51 mins ago Marta Berglund

Man In Chippewa County Sentenced To Prison Time After Kidnapping A Child

56 mins ago Jeremy Skiba