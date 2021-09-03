Negaunee/Ishpeming’s water’s slight color change

After numerous calls and some investigation on our part concerning the yellow tint, some residents are experiencing with their water. We were able to determine the cause as of today.

The Negaunee/Ishpeming Water Authority is notifying all customers of the Negaunee and Ishpeming areas of a temporary slight color change in the water. We are currently under well maintenance repair and rehabilitation work for a few of our wells. Due to unforeseen circumstances, you will notice a slight color change in the water. Rest assured, there is no safety issue and it is potable. You should begin to see the water return back to normal and alleviate the color issue within the next week. Any questions/concerns please call (906) 486-8399. We apologize for the inconvenience and concern.