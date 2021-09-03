Credit to: Thomas Fournier

The Keweenaw Peninsula is home to hundreds of miles of trails for hiking. But the region is also well known for some of the country’s best mountain biking trails. The 28th Annual Trails Festival is put on by the Copper Harbor Trails Club. And will be hosted at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge all weekend. Keweenaw Visitors Bureau Director, Brad Barnett, said that the lodge is a big supporter of people recreating in the Keweenaw:

“Chris Guibert is the vice president of the Copper Harbor Trails Club. The events for trails fest are enjoyed by hundreds of spectators all weekend and brings in a large number of racers from the region,” Guibert said.

“The 30 mile race that starts in downtown copper harbor will make it all the way to the tip of the peninsula, before looping back to the lodge. There will also be a kid’s race around the Keweenaw lodge’s back nine trails that will start at noon on Saturday. Registration for all the events started today and racers have already begun to flood into the jewel of the copper country.”