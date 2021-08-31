Michigan Honors Sgt. Ryan Proxmire

Kalamazoo, Mich – We all have a story. Law enforcement officers are no different.

They are paid to uphold local, state and federal laws. But in reality, they are people with a family who are doing their jobs to the best of their ability.

On August 14th, Sgt. Ryan J. Proxmire from the Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office paid the ultimate price. A stray bullet hit him during a car chase on his shift.

Last week Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt joined law enforcement officers from across the state who gathered to pay their respects to Sgt. Proxmire.

“This man gave his life for the people of the state of Michigan. Two or three nights before, I met with all the sheriff’s of the UP. It was very short notice and I didn’t have anything going on,” said Sheriff Greg Zyburt. “I decided I would not only represent the UP sheriff’s but I felt in my own heart that I wanted to show respect and that I am apart of their family. That’s why I wanted to go down. People saw that I came from Marquette all the way to Kalamazoo and they just couldn’t believe it.”

The families of law enforcement officers deal every day with the realities of the job. Police work can be dangerous, and it’s hard not to imagine the worst.

Zyburt said a tragedy like this could happen any time to any member of law enforcement.

“Well everyday you don’t know if you are going to come home, especially for the loved ones at home. He left a wife and four children. He was 40 years old and he’d been in law enforcement for about nine years. He absolutely loved being a police officer and he was in it for the right reason,” said Sheriff Zyburt. “He wanted to help everyone. During the funeral, quite a few people spoke about him and personality. He was just that guy. He was the perfect family man, community man, police officer and it just goes to show it can happen to anyone.”

The Ryan Proxmire Memorial Fundraiser was created by the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation on Facebook.

All proceeds will go to Sgt. Proxmire’s family.

You can visit the link below to donate.

