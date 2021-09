A Gogebic County man is missing.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Kyle Hoye.

He was last seen this morning at 8 a.m., when he walked away from his home.

He was wearing black dress pants and a button-down shirt, with a black jacket.

He does not have his phone with him, and family members believe he may have been having a PTSD episode.

Call the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office at 906–667–0203 with information.