Marquette City Beaches will be closed for the remainder of the day
Effective Date: Friday, August 27th
Please be advised that Marquette City Beaches will be closed for the remainder of the day, starting at 1:00 PM, due to inclement weather. Lifeguards will not be on duty during this time.
Tomorrow morning the Fire Department will send out an email advising of either beach re-opening, or continued closure.
Beach status can also be found on the city website: https://www.marquettemi.gov/departments/fire/waterfront-safety/