Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home

As of today, there’s some special construction going on in Marquette.

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new home.

Home owner Angela Flynn completed the necessary class work to qualify for the house. Now she must complete 250 hours on the build.

“This means everything to me and my kids,” said Flynn. “Just to finally be a home owner, that’s been my dream, to have a place to call our own.”

The ceremony included prayers and remarks from habitat for humanity staff, reflections from Angela, and of course, ground breaking by Angela and her two sons.