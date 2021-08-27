Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home

13 hours ago Marta Berglund

As of today, there’s some special construction going on in Marquette.

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new home.

Home owner Angela Flynn completed the necessary class work to qualify for the house. Now she must complete 250 hours on the build.

“This means everything to me and my kids,” said Flynn. “Just to finally be a home owner, that’s been my dream, to have a place to call our own.”

The ceremony included prayers and remarks from habitat for humanity staff, reflections from Angela, and of course, ground breaking by Angela and her two sons.

More Stories

Michigan State Police Begin Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

UPAWS To Hold Rummage Sale Over Weekend

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette County Cares To Distribute Narcan on August 31st

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The pier that fell into the Portage Canal

12 hours ago Roy Buck

The Salvation Army of Escanaba is ready to assist people facing eviction

13 hours ago Roy Buck

Blues Fest returns to Marquette

13 hours ago Marta Berglund

You may have missed

Michigan State Police Begin Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

UPAWS To Hold Rummage Sale Over Weekend

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette County Cares To Distribute Narcan on August 31st

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The pier that fell into the Portage Canal

12 hours ago Roy Buck

The Salvation Army of Escanaba is ready to assist people facing eviction

13 hours ago Roy Buck