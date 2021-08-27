Blues Fest returns to Marquette

13 hours ago Marta Berglund

Rain or shine, blues is back in Marquette.

The Marquette Area Blues Fest will return to Mattson Lower Harbor Park Labor Day weekend.

The fest kicks off with a free concert on Friday night. Organizers say it’s a thank you to the community for their understanding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have brought world-class talent to Marquette. We have worldwide and nationwide touring musicians,” said Festival Director Mark Stonerock. “How could it get any better than letting our musicians look out over this beautiful lake? It’s just a beautiful place to come and listen to some music.”

The music, food vendors, workshops and more will continue Saturday and Sunday at noon.

Tickets can be purchased for $60 at Marquette Wallpaper and Paint, the Yooper Dome, Yooptone Music, and at the blues society website.

Volunteer at the festival for a free t-shirt and the chance to have your ticket reimbursed.

To sign up, visit Marquette Area Blues Society – Home of the Marquette Area Blues Festival

