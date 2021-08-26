Ironwood Man Convicted of Five Felony Counts in Gogebic County

A man from Ironwood was found guilty today in Gogebic County on five felony counts.

Leroy James Hamm, age 38, could spend up to life in prison. He has three prior felony convictions.

He was convicted in Gogebic County’s 32nd Circuit. It was a two day trial and it took the Jury 40 minutes to convict Hamm.

He will be sentenced September 28th pending a sentencing recommendation by the Michigan Department of Corrections.

His bond was revoked and he is currently lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.

