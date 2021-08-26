Attorney General Dana Nessel supports sanctions against election suit attorneys

4 hours ago Marta Berglund

Attorney General Dana Nessel is happy to see accountability in the courts.

The Attorney General made a statement of her support after sanctions were granted against Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom, and Stefanie Juntilla, as well as Texas attorney Sidney Powell.

The four are accused of fabricated narratives and listing debunked allegations about election fraud in numerous legal proceedings.

Today Nessel responded to the approved sanctions, saying she is happy that there is accountability for the “meritless arguments” of the four. She continued by saying the four aimed to “do nothing more than undermine democracy.”

Among the sanctions, the attorneys also face disbarment requests, ethics complaints, and defamation lawsuits.

For Nessel’s full statement, visit 172_opinion__order_King_733786_7.pdf (michigan.gov).

