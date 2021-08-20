Multiple Streets In Marquette To Be Closed Tomorrow Due To Car Show

29 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette, Mich – A classic car auto show will be held on Third Street on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The following streets will be closed to through traffic from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Third Street from Michigan Street to Park Street

Ohio Street from Front Street to Fourth Street

Hewitt Avenue from Front Street to Fourth Street

Prospect Street from Front Street to Fourth Street

Crescent Street from Front Street to Fourth Street

Traffic will be detoured using Michigan Street, Fourth Street and Magnetic Street.

To ensure no cars are parked in the event area, parking will be prohibited on Third Street between Michigan Street and Park Street beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

 

