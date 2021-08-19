Sand Township contractor facing defrauding charges

A Sands Township contractor faces more than a dozen felony charges after defrauding clients.

Klint Miller, 30, was arraigned today on seven charges of larceny, seven counts of fraudulent use of contractor funds, and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Investigation into U.P. General Contracting began in January 2020 when Miller told clients he was closing his business. Patrons had unfinished construction projects that had been paid for in advance.

Projects in Marquette, Alger, and Delta counties cost $1,258,207 total.

Miller will be released on personal recognizance bond, but will appear in court again on September 1st for a probable cause conference.

Anyone with information should call Lowell Larson at the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office at 906-225-8470 or email llarson@mqtco.org.