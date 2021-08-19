Houghton community program receives safe drug disposal kits

10 hours ago Marta Berglund

Courtesy: AP Archive

The opioid epidemic is a nationwide issue, and safe disposal of prescription drugs is more important than ever.

Dial Help, a community outreach and support center in Houghton, has received drug deactivation kits to fight the issue.

The kits provide safe disposal of prescription medicine in the trash, preventing their abuse if found.

Dial Help will work with Communities That Care (CTC) to distribute the kits to 10 U.P. counties on Narcan Distribution Day in August.

If any kits are left over, they will be available by request.

 

