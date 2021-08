Fifth Street in Calumet, photo courtesy of Keweenaw Report

Calumet, Mich – The Village of Calumet has announced the cleanup plan to discard debris from a fire in June.

Council Trustee Elise Matz announced that the Environmental Protection Agency approved funding to remove fire debris from the 100 Block of 5th Street starting in September.

The village will share more information about the timeline of the cleanup as it comes out.