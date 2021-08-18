Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum To Host Bill Jamerson

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Ishpeming, Mich – A singer and storyteller is coming to Ishpeming.

The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library and Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum will be hosting singer and storyteller Bill Jamerson for a concert featuring historic songs and stories about Ishpeming and Negaunee miners.

The event will take place tomorrow at 6 pm at the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during the show as the concert will be outdoors.

