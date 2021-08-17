Marquette County’s Hayride is Sneaking Upon Us and More Volunteers are Needed

The up-coming Marquette County Hayride is sneaking upon us.

Surprise and fright mixed with laughter and good times for a good cause.

Even the volunteers have a blast.

And they are in need of volunteers who like to scare and terror.

Audrey has been volunteering for 10 years. And she still hasn’t had enough. She loves Halloween and the Marquette County’s Halloween Hayride is an experience not to miss this October.

She added that all the volunteers have so much fun and the patrons do too.

Encounters abound with automated spiders and headless horsemen—witches flying around and the smell of fresh dirt in the damp cold of night.

And being a part of the fright, fun, and laughter is just another perk for the volunteers…

Their volunteers give their time and talent so that the Hayride is the best experience ever.

And–100 percent of proceeds go towards community organizations.

For more information visit: http://marquetteshauntedhayride.com/