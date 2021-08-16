Senior survival workshop 2021

13 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

A senior and retiree survival workshop is coming to Marquette.

The workshop will focus on how to protect your assets, the difference between Medicare and Medicaid, learning to reduce or eliminate taxes on your social security, understanding the new tax rules on IRA’s, 401Ks 403Bs and more.

The event is free and welcomes individuals 50 years old and older.

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 24th at 2:30 pm in Marquette at 1951 US 41 West, in the Holiday Inn lake room.

Seats are limited, to reserve a spot call 1-877-326-6722 or by visiting www.seniorcareofmichigan.com

