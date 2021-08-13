U.P. Health Surveys Arriving this Coming Week

Within the next week some U.P. residents may be receiving a survey to better serve U.P.s health care needs.

The proactive survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. It aims to study U.P.’s health-care accessibility and to further the options for health-care needs in order to remedy these potential challenges in U.P.’s communities.

Surveys are anonymous. After participants fill out the survey they can easily mail it back in the reply envelope provided.

For more information visit: https://www.co.marquette.mi.us/index.php

https://www.co.marquette.mi.us/departments/health_department/#.YRa5kIhKiUk