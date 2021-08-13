National sailing race returns to Marquette this weekend

All are welcome to watch the Ensign National Championship Regatta this Sunday into next week. The sailing competition will take place from Sunday, August 15th-19th with races beginning the 16th.

Neil Lynch, the event’s chairperson, shared why ensign sailboats are unique.

“All the boats came out of the same mold, so they’re identical in size, weight, and shape,” said Lynch. “Therefore, what makes the difference is the skill of the sailors.”

He also shared why he loves sailing as a sport, saying, “It’s a new challenge every day. You never know what Mother Nature is going to throw at you.”

Lynch added that there are approximately 2,000 Pearson Ensigns in circulation in the United States. 30 teams will compete next week, hailing from as far as Texas and Connecticut.

This will be the second time Marquette has hosted the regatta, the first being in 2012.

Lynch recommends watching the races Mattson Lower Harbor Park, where the fleet will be visible coming in and out of the harbor.

For more information, visit 2021 ECA Ensign National Championship – Events – Ensign Class Association.