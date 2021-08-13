Modified access to Sawyer International Airport

Access to Sawyer International Airport will look a little different next week.

At noon next Thursday the airport terminal and services center entrance will move from 11th street to 10th street. This will also create a new road for the expansion of Superior Extrusion.

Signs will be posted to mark the new routes.

All passengers and airport customers should use the terminal route. Employees that work in the terminals will also use this route, while other employees should use the service center route.

During the construction the south entrance will provide the only access the public parking lot.

Changes are expected to last until November 1st. Any updates to the routes will be posted to the Sawyer Airport website and their Facebook page.

Detailed maps of the changes are below.

Courtesy: Sawyer International Airport