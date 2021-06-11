The west health foundation has announced its recent grantees from proactive grant cycle.

$10,000 will go to the greater Ishpeming commission on aging, $7,500 was awarded to the Negaunee senior center.

$6,000 went to the cedar tree institute for providing informal sessions to seniors to help them handle stress.

$5,000 was awarded to trillium house for hospice patient support, and $1,5000 went to little brothers friends of the elderly. To learn more about the grant and sponsorship, visit www.westandhf.org