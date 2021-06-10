State Police Urge Michiganders to Stay Safe During Heat Wave; High Temperatures and Humidity to Last Through the Weekend

Parts of Michigan will be very hot and humid this weekend. And the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is urging residents and visitors to stay protected during the heat wave.

Captain Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director and Commander of the M-S-P and E-M-H-S-D, said these higher temperatures increase the risk of suffering heat-related injuries which can be life-threatening.

To prevent heat illness:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated drinks because they cause dehydration.

Wear clothing that allows good air circulation.

Limit vigorous activity.

Try to schedule outdoor activities during the morning or evening hours to avoid the hottest part of the day.

If outside, avoid direct sunlight by staying in the shade.

Use air conditioning whenever possible. If you do not have air conditioning, consider finding locations with air conditioning or a cooling center. Once there, follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Learn to recognize the signs of heat illness. For more information visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html

To learn more about preparedness and being safe during the extreme heat, go to www.michigan.gov/miready or follow the MSP/EMHSD on Twitter at @MichEMHS.