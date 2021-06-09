Former MSU Star Appling, Charged With Murder

EAST LANSING, Mich – Disturbing story out of East Lansing as a former captain of the Michigan State University basketball team has been charged with first degree murder. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s office announced that Keith Appling faces charges of first–degree murder, and two counts of felony firearm. The former MSU star had been hiding out in a Baymont Inn outside of Detroit. It is alleged that Appling had an argument with 66 year old Clyde Edmonds over a handgun, and he fatally shot the victim multiple times before he fled the scene, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office. The victim was later identified as the cousin of of Appling’s mother. Appling, 29, played four seasons at Michigan State from 2010–14 before a brief stint in the NBA with the Orlando Magic. He arrived at Michigan State as Michigan’s Mr. basketball and led the Spartans in scoring as a junior.

