Courage Incorporated is a U.P. non–profit that provides free year-round outdoor excursions for individuals and veterans with physical disabilities.

Their mission statement is to provide “free outdoor excursions to individuals and veterans with physical disabilities to help them harness their natural courage and enjoy the woods & water. The only cost is the courage to try something that they thought might not be possible.”

And with no firm itinerary no one is pushed to do something. Trips are leisurely without pressure.

Adventurers are free to try new things at their own pace, with a volunteer guide to assist.

For more information visit: https://www.courageincorporated.org/

