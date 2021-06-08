Upper Peninsula’s construction companies are in need of employees.

The Upper Peninsula’s construction companies are in need of employees.

Home builders Association of the Upper Peninsula’s Sara Foster encouraged people to seek employment in the trades.

She said a lot has changed for employees of the home–building trades, like full medical benefits and a 401 k retirement account.

Material prices will continue to stay high for the near future due to supply and demand, she added.

Despite the increased demand, “H–B–B– of the U. P.” is working to help residents find residential and business contractors for construction projects this season.

https://www.upbuilders.org/     https://www.uplabor.com/

 

