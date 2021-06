Traffic on M-38 will be detoured — Beginning Monday, June 14 for a MDOT culvert replacement project over Cane Creek in Ontonagon County.

Westbound traffic will be detoured near Mass City onto M-26 and US-45 to Ontonagon. The detour will be reversed for eastbound traffic. M-38 will remain open to local traffic to Cane Creek.

The detour is scheduled to be in place for 28 days.