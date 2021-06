CALUMET, Mich -A fire in Houghton County is under investigation.

Yesterday at around 10:30 pm, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at a local business on Pine Street in Calumet Township.

Calumet Township Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Arson is not suspected.

The Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue were assisted by two other agencies on scene.